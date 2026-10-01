The Netherlands players rated: substitutes earn comfortable passes, the Timber brothers get a 3.5

The Netherlands resumed their Nations League campaign with a 2-2 draw against Greece. Head coach Xavi Hernández made plenty of changes to his side, some of them enforced, but it did not pay off. Voetbalzone rates the starters and substitutes who played at least 45 minutes.

Crysencio Summerville earns the highest rating from the game against Greece. The forward worked tirelessly and carried a real threat, especially in the second half. He gets a 6. Joey Veerman, who provided an assist, also earns a pass mark: 5.5.

Jurriën Timber, Quinten Timber, Guus Til, Denzel Dumfries and Ruben van Bommel receive the lowest ratings. The Timber brothers in particular turned in a poor display in Thessaloniki.

Greece's first goal already featured a string of mistakes. Dumfries lost an aerial duel, after which Virgil van Dijk was left one-on-one when Timber stepped out unnecessarily. The Liverpool defender then only backed off and allowed the Greeks to score.

Van Bommel started the move for the second goal. He passed the ball straight to the opposition inside the Netherlands penalty area. Jurriën Timber then defended the cross weakly. He receives a 3.5, the same rating as his brother.



Netherlands national team ratings

Players Rating Bart Verbruggen 5 Denzel Dumfries 5 Jurriën Timber 3.5 Virgil van Dijk 5 Micky van de Ven 5 Joey Veerman 6 Quinten Timber 3.5 Guus Til 4 Crysencio Summerville 6.5 Mexx Meerdink 5 Ruben van Bommel 4.5 Ryan Gravenberch 6 Tijjani Reijnders 7 Noa Lang 7.5



