The Netherlands opened their Nations League campaign with a 1-1 draw against Germany. The Dutch trailed for most of the night, but Cody Gakpo grabbed a deserved equaliser deep into stoppage time. Voetbalzone rates the starters and substitutes who played at least 45 minutes.

Denzel Dumfries was one of the Netherlands' better performers with a 7. The right-back made his mark going forward after the break, forced Marc-André ter Stegen into a save and then fired in a vicious cross from which Mexx Meerdink nearly scored.

Tijjani Reijnders also got a 7. His set-pieces caused problems several times and Virgil van Dijk headed in from one of his corners early on, only for the goal to be ruled out because of a foul by Brian Brobbey.

Crysencio Summerville earned a 7 too and posed a regular threat down the left. He also had a good chance to put the Netherlands ahead before the break, but his header failed to find the net.

Off the bench, Mexx Meerdink made an instant impact on his international debut and picked up a 7. The striker replaced the injured Brobbey, teed up Dumfries with a lovely backheel and then hit the post via Ter Stegen.

Quinten Timber could do no better than a 5.5. The midfielder gave the ball away too often, went into the book early after a foul on Kai Havertz and made way for Joey Veerman after 57 minutes.

Captain Virgil van Dijk also had to settle for a below-par 5.5. He thought he had given the Netherlands the lead with a header, only to see it ruled out, and later picked up a yellow card.

Ryan Gravenberch came in slightly above the middle with a 6.5. Bart Verbruggen, Jan Paul van Hecke, Micky van de Ven, Brian Brobbey and Gakpo all got a 6, with the latter ultimately decisive thanks to his late equaliser.





Player ratings Netherlands national team

Player Rating Bart Verbruggen 6 Denzel Dumfries 7 Jan Paul van Hecke 6 Virgil van Dijk 5.5 Micky van de Ven 6 Tijjani Reijnders 7 Ryan Gravenberch 6.5 Quinten Timber 5.5 Cryscensio Summerville 7 Brian Brobbey 6 Cody Gakpo 6 Mexx Meerdink 7















