Ruud Nijstad (18) is chasing a place at the 2027 European Championship with the Netherlands Under-21s this week. Voetbalzone spoke to the talented FC Twente defender during a media session in Zeist.

With 17-year-old Jerayno Schaken (Feyenoord) called up, Nijstad is no longer the youngest player in the Netherlands' top youth side. The left-footed defender has already made 43 competitive appearances for Twente.

Ajax visited the Grolsch Veste last Sunday for a match that ended 2-2. Nijstad enjoyed it. "It was a good match that went back and forth, with plenty of enjoyable moments for the viewers too, I think."

"An intense match, but great fun to play in. I think Ajax started more strongly than we did, but at a certain point that changed and we had the ball more often. We didn't create a great deal, but we did create more than Ajax. All in all, a draw was fair to both sides," Nijstad believes.

Born in Almelo, Nijstad is pleased with his start to the season. "I've been playing consistently in recent months and we're doing well as a team. We know each other's game very well and have shown in big matches what we're capable of. We'll see how long we can keep this up, but I'm confident."

Staying in Enschede has worked out for him. "One hundred per cent. I enjoy every day at Twente and I'm having a fantastic time in a team that's playing well, so I'm very happy at the club."

Nijstad also steers clear of the Catalan media, where he is constantly linked with FC Barcelona. "A lot comes up, but I always try to shut it out a bit. Things are going well for me and that's what I'm focusing on now."

Netherlands Under-21s

His progress has earned him a place with the Netherlands Under-21s for the second international break running. "It's always an honour to represent your country, so it's great to have received another email."

Already at home in the squad, Nijstad has familiar faces around him. "Mats (Rots, ed.) has been here for a while and made me feel welcome last time. Of course, I already knew him well from Twente. Dies (Janse, ed.) is also with the same management company."

"But actually, that goes for everyone. The Netherlands Under-21s are simply a great group, so that makes it even nicer to come back here," Nijstad says. He gets on particularly well with midfielder Sean Steur.

At the players' hotel, the two are almost inseparable. "I'm basically with him all day. We play pool together or play on the PlayStation in our room. It's nice to see Sean every day for a week again. We play FIFA on the PlayStation, but he's not very good, so I can handle that."

Being younger than many of his team-mates makes no difference to Nijstad. "Everyone here is called up for a reason. When you're on the pitch, you're just a footballer. Age doesn't matter then. I don't feel younger than the rest."

Under-21 European Championship

The Netherlands Under-21s face Denmark in the play-offs during this international break. The two countries will compete over two legs for a place at the 2027 European Championship, which takes place next summer in Albania and Serbia.

For Nijstad, qualifying could also help his development. "I just want to go to that tournament to play against top strikers from other countries."

"It's good to find out how you can hold your own against them. I can also get to know my team-mates even better during a tournament like that. You learn all sorts of new things there and that would be very good for my development," the defender says.

Despite what is at stake, Nijstad senses no tension in the squad. "Everyone knows we have to win. That's the most important thing. I don't think we need to put extra pressure on ourselves. During the last international break, we also had to win three times to stay in contention. Fortunately, two wins and a draw ultimately proved enough."

What would make this week a success for Nijstad? "If I get to make my debut for the Netherlands Under-21s, we win twice and qualify for the European Championship. Then it will have been a successful trip."

IMAGO