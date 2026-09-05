The Royal Dutch Football Association have entered the race for rising Moroccan talent Amir Bouchmadi. The PSV Eindhoven player has already been contacted by the Dutch, who hope to convince him to represent the Netherlands at international level in the coming years.

According to Moroccan website "Hesport", the Dutch federation are paying particular attention to Bouchmadi, keen to take advantage of his dual Moroccan and Dutch nationality. His promising displays at PSV Eindhoven, a club renowned for nurturing young talent, have only heightened that interest.

Moving early to lure Bouchmadi, the Dutch federation viewed him as one of the players who could shape the future of the national team. The player, though, has made his position crystal clear. He has chosen Morocco over a switch of international allegiance.

The website reports that Bouchmadi informed the Royal Moroccan Football Federation over the past few days of his decision to represent the Atlas Lions. That call ends the Dutch push to win him over.

His decision comes as he continues to build his future at PSV Eindhoven. The Dutch club have tied him down until the summer of 2031, a move that shows just how highly the management and technical staff rate him.

Bouchmadi joined the PSV Eindhoven academy back in 2017, aged nine. Since then he has climbed through the club's age groups, edging ever closer to the first-team fold.