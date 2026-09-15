The Royal Moroccan Football Federation has rejected a request from Spanish club Real Betis regarding its Moroccan player Abde Ezzalzouli, ahead of the upcoming international break.

Moroccan website "Le360 Sport" reported that the federation turned down a Betis proposal seeking a waiver that would let Ezzalzouli sit out Mohamed Ouahbi's call-up for the matches against Gabon and Lesotho.

Betis wanted the winger left out of Morocco's upcoming camp, according to the same source. That would have spared him the trip to South Africa, where the Atlas Lions are preparing to face Lesotho in qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

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Ezzalzouli's involvement in Betis's clash with Villarreal only hardened Morocco's stance. The federation confirmed the player is in good physical shape and carries no injury or fitness problem that would keep him from answering the national team's call.

As far as the federation is concerned, playing for Betis is proof enough that he is ready. Nothing should stop him joining the camp during the international break, they believe, unless something new emerges over his condition in the coming days.

Morocco face Gabon and Lesotho on 25 and 29 September respectively, both fixtures forming part of the qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Both games matter enormously to Morocco, who continue their preparations for what lies ahead under Ouahbi. The coach is set to name his final squad for the upcoming camp.

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Ouahbi is expected to reveal his 23-man list for the September camp next Thursday. That announcement will settle the debate over who features in the two matches, especially with some of the players from Morocco's last World Cup campaign facing possible omission.

For now, Ezzalzouli looks a strong candidate to make the cut. The federation has knocked back Betis's request to release him, and his recent minutes for the Spanish club back up the coaching staff's case for calling him up during the international break.