The battle for playing time on Real Madrid's right flank looks to be taking a new turn. Ivorian Yan Diomande has found himself forced to wait, and Brahim Diaz has seized the moment to press his own claims.

Nearly a month after arriving in the Spanish capital from Leipzig, Diomande is still searching for his first start. The 125 million euro deal made him the most expensive signing in Real Madrid's history.

The Ivorian has featured for just 83 of the 360 minutes Real Madrid have played in La Liga, according to Spanish newspaper "AS". That is only 23% of the team's total, despite the numerous absences that have hit the Merengue ranks.

The clash with Inter Milan in the Champions League seemed the perfect chance to hand Diomande his first start, marking the grand debut of a player who arrived in a huge deal. Jose Mourinho preferred to take his time.

The Portuguese coach said before the match: "Diomande arrived on the last day of the transfer window, and he has to progress step by step."

Strong competition on the right flank

Diomande faces no easy task given the options available to Mourinho in this position. The right flank once suffered from a clear shortage of players. Now it is crowded.

Arda Guler leads the competitors, having started 3 of the 4 matches he was available for, alongside Diaz, Rodrygo on his return from injury, and Endrick.

Brahim Diaz got his second start of the season against Inter, benefiting from the absences that hit the team, chiefly Rodrygo. Endrick had already recovered.

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Diaz seizes the opportunity

With the numerous absences Real Madrid suffered in their first Champions League match, Mourinho fielded Brahim Diaz on the right wing. It handed the Moroccan a perfect opportunity to prove his worth in the race for a starting spot.

Diaz did not waste it.

As Real Madrid retreated into their own areas under the pressure of Inter Milan's attempts, the Morocco international played an influential role and turned the tide of the match in his team's favour.

His most notable contribution came near Inter's penalty area. Exploiting the pressure Real Madrid imposed, he slipped a ball to Kylian Mbappe, who ran onto it, went one on one with the goalkeeper and scored the opening goal.

Diaz could have left the Santiago Bernabeu with three assists, had Real Madrid's players not squandered the chances he created. He played another ball to Jude Bellingham following a distinctive individual effort, then set up Mbappe in front of goal for a third chance.

Even with his attacking tally left incomplete, Brahim kept carrying out his defensive duties and the high press, and tried to contribute to Real Madrid's third goal until he left the pitch.

Diomande enters late

Just 10 minutes before the end, Mourinho brought on Diomande in place of Diaz, who left the Santiago Bernabeu pitch to great acclaim after ranking among Real Madrid's best players in the match.

In the minutes he was given, the Ivorian could not leave a clear mark, beyond a few individual attempts that did not come off.

So the picture that looked clear at the start of the season has changed. Diomande once seemed the most likely candidate for more minutes. Now circumstances have placed him face to face with Diaz in an open race for the right wing.

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