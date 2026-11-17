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Vinicius Junior did not need long to announce his return to the spotlight after going through one of the most difficult spells he has endured in years. The Brazilian star chose the clash with Singapore as the stage to rediscover his sparkle, scoring a lightning hat-trick in just 21 minutes in an attacking display that recalled the version of him that so often terrorised Europe's defences in a Real Madrid shirt.

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The Real Madrid winger stole the show in Brazil's friendly against Singapore. He opened the scoring in the ninth minute, added a second in the 15th and completed his hat-trick in the 21st, leaving the hosts with a mountain to climb.

All three goals came within just 12 minutes. He needed six minutes to get from the first to the second, then roughly the same again to complete the treble. It was fresh proof of how decisive he can be once his self-belief returns.

Five goals in two matches: a striking international revival

The Singapore hat-trick was no fluke. Vinicius had already caught fire in the previous match against Japan, even though Brazil lost 3-2.

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He scored two superb goals against Japan. The first, in the 33rd minute, was a powerful strike from outside the penalty area. The second came in the 75th minute, when he cut in from the left and unleashed a precise low shot. His goals hauled Brazil back into the match, only for them to concede a late winner in stoppage time.

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That makes five goals in his last two internationals, and the timing could hardly be better. He has faced plenty of criticism this season for his drop-off in front of goal at Real Madrid.

Frank admissions: Vinicius reveals the reasons behind his slump

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Remarkably, the goals arrived after he spoke candidly yesterday about what had caused the dip in his form over recent months.

At a press conference before the Singapore match, Vinicius admitted he had not prepared properly after the 2026 World Cup. Brazil's early elimination had hit him hard, so he used his holiday to rest and spend more time with his family. As a result, he trained less than in previous years.

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The debate over his Real Madrid contract renewal, together with the interest other clubs showed in signing him last summer, also took a mental toll, he said, affecting his focus and his start to the season.

His numbers at Real Madrid bear out the decline he described. One goal and three assists in 12 matches is a return that doesn't match his standing as one of the team's leading stars in recent seasons.

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The numbers are only part of the problem. He has also faced growing competition on the left flank, his favoured position, where new arrival Yan Diomande has been shining. The newcomer's strong performances have raised questions about the Brazilian's place in the starting line-up.

A promise to return: Vinicius recalls last season's lesson

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Vinicius owned his mistakes, but he showed no doubt that he can recover his form. He pointed to last season, when he went through a similar dip before finishing the campaign with impressive scoring figures.

By December last season he had scored only five goals, he said, yet he finished the campaign with more than 20. He insisted he is constantly working to improve and to be ready for the decisive moments of the season.

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Staying at an exceptional level for many years is extremely difficult, he added, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo the most notable exceptions. He's human, he said. He makes mistakes, and he's constantly trying to learn and improve.

He also pledged to shoulder greater responsibility for Brazil as one of the squad's most experienced players, giving young talents such as Endrick and Estêvão the chance to develop without carrying all the pressure on their own.

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Two goals against Japan and a hat-trick against Singapore now hand Vinicius a golden opportunity to turn his international revival into a fresh start at Real Madrid. A bigger challenge awaits him there: restoring his goalscoring status and proving that his difficult spell was nothing more than a passing stumble.

The menace Europe knew appears to be getting his teeth back. The big question now: will Vinicius take this blazing version of himself back to Madrid?