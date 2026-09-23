Xavi faces a baptism of fire as Netherlands head coach. Voetbalzone has looked ahead with the Spaniard and predicted which players will start against Germany in the Nations League on Thursday.

Robin Roefs has been playing very well for Sunderland for some time, which is why there have regularly been calls to give him a chance in goal. Even so, Bart Verbruggen remains the Netherlands' first choice under Xavi.

At right-back, Denzel Dumfries gets the nod ahead of Jurriën Timber, who is still working his way back to full fitness. Jan Paul van Hecke lines up alongside Virgil van Dijk, who remains both a Netherlands international and captain. Micky van de Ven is set to start on the left side of the defence.

With Frenkie de Jong and Jerdy Schouten absent, Xavi has a midfield puzzle to solve. Joey Veerman is back with the Netherlands after two years and goes straight into the side against Germany. Ryan Gravenberch and Tijjani Reijnders complete the midfield.

On the right wing, Crysencio Summerville caught the eye at the World Cup and looks set to get the chance to prove himself. Brian Brobbey scored a hat-trick against Manchester City and hopes to carry that form into Thursday. Cody Gakpo must provide the service from the left.

Both the Netherlands and Germany have revenge on their minds. The Netherlands were knocked out by Morocco in the round of 32 at the World Cup, while Germany disgraced themselves against Paraguay at the same stage.

Probable Netherlands line-up: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; Veerman, Gravenberch, Reijnders; Summerville, Brobbey, Gakpo.