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Alexander Zverev treated Nick Woltemade to a win. After a brief chat between elite athletes, the footballer returned the favour with a shirt.

"It was the first time I’d watched a tennis match. It came about spontaneously, and I was really pleased. It was very cool," Woltemade told Sky after Zverev's 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) victory over Ben Shelton (USA) in the second group match at the ATP Finals in Turin.

Woltemade also spoke about Juventus and the national team in his new home of Turin. He said life in the city was "very nice". Juve were a "very big club, and there’s a lot of love from the fans here. I’m very happy," said Woltemade, who moved to Italy on loan from Premier League club Newcastle United in the summer. "The last few games have gone quite well for me personally, and things have kept getting better. I’m settling in more and more."

Although Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann had left him out, Woltemade followed Germany's two Nations League wins over Serbia (3-1) and the Netherlands (5-0) with great enthusiasm. "It was very, very nice to watch. A lot of enjoyment in their play, a lot of elements that the coach communicates very well. It was enjoyable, even for me as a spectator," Woltemade said.