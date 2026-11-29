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In a move that drew attention across the sporting world, Al-Nassr's French winger Kingsley Coman officially announced his conversion to Islam in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, after a journey of getting to know the religion in which his team-mates Sadio Mane and Mohamed Simakan played an influential role.

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Coman declared his conversion to Islam on Sunday afternoon at the King Khalid Mosque in Riyadh's Umm Al-Hamam district. Fresh details have since emerged about the build-up, and his friendships with his Al-Nassr team-mates played a big part in that journey over recent months.

Mane and Simakan: a role beyond football

According to sources cited by the newspaper " Al-Riyadiyah ", Senegal's Sadio Mane and French defender Mohamed Simakan were among the key figures who helped introduce Coman to Islam from last season onwards. They got close to him and talked to him about the religion and its teachings.

This was no snap decision. The French winger's interest in Islam grew over time, as he became closer to his team-mates away from matches and training.

Praying at Al-Nassr's training centre before declaring his faith

Coman joined several team-mates for congregational prayers on more than one occasion at the "Dar Al-Nassr" training centre at the start of the current season. His relationship with Islam, in other words, began before he officially announced his conversion at the mosque.

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His declaration also revealed a human side to the bond between Al-Nassr's players. Mane and Simakan's influence reached into their team-mate's personal life, not just their partnership with him on the pitch.

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A new chapter in the life of the Al-Nassr star

Coman arrived at Al-Nassr from German club Bayern Munich in summer 2025, starting a new adventure in Saudi football after a professional career spent at several of Europe's biggest clubs.

He turned 30 last summer and is under contract with the Riyadh club until the end of June 2028. His spell in Saudi Arabia has now brought an important personal milestone as he continues to represent the team.