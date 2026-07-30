Al-Ahli of Jeddah coach Matthias Jaissle is closing in on a move to the English Premier League, even though his contract with the Saudi club runs until the end of next season.

Jaissle has won the AFC Champions League Elite title in each of the last two seasons, though the Saudi Roshn Pro League crown has eluded him.

Now the journey that began in the summer of 2023 looks set to end. Reports have emerged linking him with a move to Newcastle United.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on his "X" account this Thursday morning that Jaissle is the leading candidate for the Newcastle job, pointing to advanced negotiations between the two parties.

According to Romano, Eddie Howe will leave his post as Newcastle boss, and the club's management have started moving to sign a replacement.

Saudi press reports suggest Jaissle had failed to agree a renewal with Al-Ahli, with a dispute over some clauses in the new contract holding things up.

If the Newcastle reports prove correct, the 38-year-old will return to Europe for the first time since his spell with Austria's Salzburg.

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