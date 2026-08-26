The 'forbidden match' rule: UEFA bans the Anfield clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid

The "banned match" rule has ignited the Champions League draw: UEFA have prohibited an Anfield clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid. This unprecedented decision will reshape the Champions League draw, with a new rule from the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) set to deprive fans of one of the continent's classic encounters.

All eyes turn tomorrow, Thursday, towards the league phase draw ceremony, where teams will learn their route through the first eight matches, four at home and four away. Real Madrid and Liverpool, though, already know a meeting at Anfield is off the table this season.

The reason lies in a new rule UEFA have adopted to prevent tedious repetition. The association wants to avoid staging the same match at the same stadium in three consecutive editions. Any fixture played twice in a row at the same ground is now excluded from a third draw.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", this rule applies precisely to the Liverpool and Real Madrid clash. The royal club visited Anfield in each of the last two editions, losing 2-0 the season before last, then falling again 1-0 last season in a lacklustre display by the white side. UEFA duly decided to protect the competition from a third helping of the same script.

But the ban is not total

There is an intriguing exception. The ban applies only to holding the match at Anfield, while the door stays open for the Santiago Bernabéu. Both of the last two encounters were played in England, so the draw could still put Liverpool in Real Madrid's path, this time in Madrid rather than on Merseyside.

What that means is simple. Real Madrid are guaranteed to avoid a perilous trip to Anfield, yet they can still host the Reds on their own ground.

UEFA explained that the rule covers only the league phase, leaving the knockout rounds untouched. Should Real Madrid and Manchester City's paths cross, for example, despite their repeated meetings across the last eight editions, they can play each other without any restrictions.

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Barcelona, meanwhile, have no "banned" match this season, having not faced the same opponent twice in a row at the same stadium over the last two editions. The rule will start to bite in future, though. Draw Paris Saint-Germain at Montjuïc this year after last season's meeting, and they would be barred from hosting them again in 2027-2028.