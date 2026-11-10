The €4 million plan: a robot helps Barcelona search for their dream defender

With Barcelona's finances squeezed to the limit, artificial intelligence has handed sporting director Deco a list of six centre-backs available on free transfers this January, each a potential fix for Hansi Flick's defence ahead of the season's decisive stretch.

The priority is clear: a centre-back on loan until the summer. Barcelona's wage ceiling sits at no more than four million euros, ruling out any major outlay unless they sell first.

Top of the list, according to "Sport", is Brazilian Vitor Reis. The Manchester City defender is comfortable on the ball and already knows La Liga from his time at Girona.

A six-month loan for Reis, 20, could suit everyone, the newspaper argues, though he lacks experience in high-stakes matches.

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Second on the list comes Lucas Beraldo of Paris Saint-Germain. Left-footed and an accomplished distributor, he is used to playing a high defensive line.

The sticking point with Beraldo, 22, is persuading Paris to loan him to a direct European rival.

Third up is Arsenal defender Piero Hincapie, 24, regarded as the best fit for Flick's style. He blends pace with aggression and can play centre-back or left-back, but his contract runs to 2031, making any loan extremely difficult.

Chelsea's Jorrel Hato, 20, earns praise as tactically sharp and quick to launch attacks, with a skill set that fits Barcelona perfectly. The problem? Chelsea see him as a long-term investment.

Contractual opportunities also feature. First among them is Milan defender Fikayo Tomori, 28, whose deal expires in June 2027. That could open the door to loan talks, with his pace and international pedigree matching Flick's demands.

Rounding off the list is Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez, 28. The most experienced and enticing of the six, he is a born leader, a fine left-footed passer and a builder of play in the mould of Inigo Martinez. His contract ends in 2027 with an option to extend, yet his wages and injury record stand out as the biggest hurdles.