The Egyptian-Moroccan equation imposes itself in the race for best African coach

CAF unveiled their nominees for the 2026 Best Coach in Africa award on Wednesday, with Arab names featuring prominently.

Two Moroccans and two Egyptians made the cut. Walid Regragui, the former Morocco boss, lines up alongside his successor and current Atlas Lions coach Mohamed Ouahbi, while Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan and Zamalek's Moatamed Gamal complete the Arab contingent.

Regragui steered Morocco to the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, a title later awarded to the Atlas Lions administratively after Senegal pulled out of the match, pending the final ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Fresh from winning the U-20 World Cup last year, Ouahbi took over from Regragui and guided Morocco to the quarter-finals, where France knocked them out.

Hassan, meanwhile, led Egypt to the 2026 World Cup and then to the round of 16 for the first time in the Pharaohs' history, before Argentina ended their run.

Gamal carried Zamalek to the CAF Confederation Cup final and the Egyptian Premier League title, all amid the extremely difficult circumstances gripping the White Club.

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The 10-man shortlist also features Senegal's Lamine Ndiaye, who won the CAF Confederation Cup with USM Alger in his debut season, and Portugal's Pedro Leitão Brito "Bubista", who took Cape Verde to the World Cup and into the round of 32 on their first appearance.

France's Sébastien earns a place too, having led DR Congo to the 2026 World Cup and ended their long absence from the tournament. Portugal's Alexandre Santos made the list after taking AS FAR to the CAF Champions League final, as did Pape Thiaw, who reached the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final with Senegal and sealed their 2026 World Cup qualification.

Miguel Cardoso rounds off the nominees, having won the CAF Champions League and the African Football League with South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns.

CAF will stage the 2026 awards ceremony on 7 December in the Nigerian city of Lagos, where the winners across the various categories will be revealed.

10 clubs and 10 national teams: a strong Arab battle for the CAF awards