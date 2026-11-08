Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FBL-ESP-LIGA-ATLETICO-BARCELONAAFP
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

"The dream is postponed": Fermin Lopez denies Simeone an unprecedented achievement at Barcelona's expense

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
LaLiga
D. Simeone
Spain
Argentina

A sad night for the Argentine

Barcelona denied Argentina's Diego Simeone the chance to stand alone atop an unprecedented record in the Spanish league.

The Catalans beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 at the Metropolitano tonight in La Liga.

Simeone had been chasing the win that would have taken him clear at the top of the list of coaches with the most victories in Spanish league history.

His 2-0 win over Levante last round had carried him to 344 victories from 565 matches in charge of Los Rojiblancos in La Liga.

Next matches
BAR

BAR

LaLiga

22 Nov 2026

VIL

VIL

GET

GET

LaLiga

22 Nov 2026

ATM

ATM

Across those games, Atletico also drew 123 and lost 98 under his watch.

That tally matched the record of Luis Aragones, who reached 344 wins but needed 756 matches to do it, making Simeone the joint most successful coach in the competition's history.

Victory over Barcelona tonight would have lifted him to 345 and left him alone on the throne. Barcelona had other ideas.

 

Aragones managed a host of La Liga clubs, most notably Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, whom he led several times, and Real Betis.

 

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google