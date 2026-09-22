The decision has officially come to light: a quiet revolution reshaping Brazilian football

The Brazilian Football Confederation has decided to cut the number of foreign players clubs can field in first and second division matches. The change will roll out gradually from 2027 and hit its final limit in 2030.

According to a statement from the confederation, the move aims to open up more opportunities for players trained in Brazil and to rein in the sharp rise in foreign professionals across the league in recent years, while handing a growing share of club squads to Brazilian players under 23.

Under the new rules, the maximum number of foreign players allowed in a match drops from the current nine to eight in 2027, then seven in 2028, and six in 2029, before settling at five in 2030. That was the limit in force until 2022.

Clubs will also have to set aside part of their registration lists, which run to 50 players, for players under 23 from 2027 onwards.

This quota rises gradually from 20 players in 2027 to 21 in 2028, then 23 in 2029, reaching 25 by 2030.

Foreign numbers have surged in the Brazilian league, climbing from 95 players in 2022 to 162 in 2025, according to a study published by the confederation.

A total of 146 foreign players featured in matches this season. Another 13 sit in club squads without yet making their debut.

Helder Melo, Chief Executive of the Brazilian Football Confederation, said the new measures "preserve a large number of foreign players". He explained that cutting the numbers and reworking the registration rules aim to give more space to players under 23 and to raise the technical level of Brazilian sides over the medium and long term.

The proposal grew out of a recommendation from the movement of training clubs during meetings of the core Brazilian working group, before winning the backing of 40 Brazilian clubs and federations against two opposing votes.

Age is also part of the picture. The average age of players in the Brazilian league sits at 28.5 years, compared with 27 in Spain, 26.4 in England, 26.3 in Germany, 26.1 in Italy and 26 in France.

Money matters too. Players under 20 accounted for 50.1% of the revenue Brazil earned from selling players abroad between 2016 and 2025.

Cut the chances for young talent to play, and clubs may find it harder to develop players and sell them on to foreign buyers.

The average number of foreign players named in Brazilian league match lists currently stands at 5.4 per game, based on an analysis of 219 matches. That figure already sits below the current maximum of eight.