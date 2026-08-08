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Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

The deal is not done: a new development brings Rodri's move to Barcelona closer

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Rodri
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Ongoing negotiations

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has edged closer to a Barcelona move in the ongoing summer transfer window.

"Radio Catalunya 1" confirmed yesterday, Friday, that Barcelona and Manchester City had struck an agreement on the basic terms of a 50 million euro deal for Rodri.

The breakthrough came after City rejected a first offer worth 45 million euros plus 5 million in variables.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, though, denied the Rodri deal had actually been sealed in Barcelona's favour.

Writing on his account on the "X" network, Romano said: "Barcelona are very confident of completing the Rodri deal. There is no concern after the first offer was rejected by Manchester City."

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He added: "Barcelona will send a new official offer, and Rodri has informed Manchester City with all respect (I want to leave)."

He concluded: "Barcelona will present an offer higher than the rejected one, and there is a belief among all parties that the deal can be completed soon."

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