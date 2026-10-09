Enrique Riquelme, the Spanish businessman who lost last June's Real Madrid presidential election, has set the club's supporters buzzing after announcing he will reveal an important statement on his official Instagram account. He gave no hint as to its content.

According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Riquelme used the official account of his "Legacy and Future" campaign to post a message declaring that only one day remained before new developments would emerge. The teaser has opened the door to speculation about what the announcement might contain and how it ties to his future moves within the club.

Defeat in the presidential race has not pushed the Alicante businessman away from the Madrid scene. He has kept appearing among Real Madrid's supporters while running his commercial interests, which focus on South America.

Visits to the Santiago Bernabéu as a fan keep Riquelme in and around the club. His movements point to a man keen to stay connected with the fan base, in a way that could serve his future ambitions.

What the statement actually contains remains unclear. Riquelme has not said whether it involves a new initiative aimed at Real Madrid's supporters or a step paving the way for a possible return to the presidential race down the line.