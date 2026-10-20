Controversy is growing over the standard of officiating in last Sunday's La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Sevilla, which Los Blancos settled 4-1.

According to "Marca", new footage from the match has reignited the debate over the refereeing decisions, centring on the passage of play that led to Mbappé's goal.

The camera of Spanish programme "El Día Después" caught the moment from the touchline, where Konaté stopped Auri before the goal. That contact could have been called a foul.

Broadcast by "Movistar Plus Deportes", the images zero in on that very moment.

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Konaté cuts across Auri's path, play continues, and Mbappé puts the ball in the net.

Movistar's analysts reckon the contact looks clear enough to warrant a foul, which would have halted play before the goal went in. The footage backs them up.

The platform explained that the recording came from one of the programme's own cameras and did not form part of the live match broadcast.

That ground-level angle lets viewers judge how the players moved against each other, and it sheds fresh light on what happened before the controversial goal.

Sevilla protested the incident too. The justification for letting the play stand was that no clear image showed what the Real Madrid defender did, and whether he held his opponent or not. These new images change that.







