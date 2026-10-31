The controversial referee returns to Real's path: new appointment revives Madrid's nightmares

Real Madrid travel to face Racing Santander in a highly anticipated clash at the "Campos de Sport de El Sardinero" stadium, with the refereeing decisions already under the spotlight. The officiating has been assigned to Jose Luis Munuera Montero, with Luis Mario Melero Lopez working the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology.

The refereeing committee named the pair 24 hours before kick-off. Munuera Montero takes charge on the pitch, while Melero Lopez handles the video technology role.

That appointment ruffled feathers at Real Madrid. The club's official television channel had previously aired video clips of past decisions by both referees that it branded controversial, claiming they damaged the Royal Club.

Refereeing controversy around Madrid has eased since the Clasico, though. That match passed off relatively quietly on this front, and the side have since reeled off five straight wins. A few contentious moments cropped up along the way, among them the failure to send off Arda Guler during the clash with Sevilla.