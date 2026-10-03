It began as if the result was already settled. Then, in the final minutes, it exploded into one of the craziest, most thrilling nights the ASEAN Cup has seen. Indonesia lived through something extraordinary against Bangladesh, a contest of 11 goals and wild swings that ran until the last breath, ending 9-2 to the hosts and sending them into the final.

Indonesia knew they needed a big win to seize top spot in the group and leapfrog Malaysia. Mitchell Baker stole the show early, scoring five historic goals to drive the hosts to a sweeping first half. Indonesia led 6-1 at the break amid huge celebrations in the stands of the Gelora Bung Karno.

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Everything changed after the restart. Indonesia's attacking rhythm cooled, while Malaysia kept scoring against Singapore until they reached a sixth goal, leaving top spot under threat. Bangladesh then piled on the tension, pulling a second goal back in the 91st minute as the stands fell silent in shock.

With Indonesia on the brink of surrendering top spot in the final moments, one of the strangest endings imaginable began to unfold. The referee signalled stoppage time that stretched into several extra minutes, and the hosts poured forward in search of fresh goals to restore their goal-difference edge.

In the 96th minute, Kevin Diks fired in Indonesia's eighth to bring Jakarta roaring back to life. A minute later Baker returned to complete his five and slam home the ninth. The stands erupted after a twist barely anyone could have imagined moments earlier.

So the closing minutes between Indonesia and Bangladesh became a stage for pure footballing madness. Fans swung from celebrating victory to dreading the loss of top spot, then back to pure joy as two goals arrived within minutes. The match finished 9-2, Indonesia booked their place in the final, and the tournament had one of the most dramatic endings in its history.