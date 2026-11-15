Share Follow GOAL on Google

Jorge Jesus's comments, the head coach of the Portugal national team, regarding the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo opened a new door for controversy, after English media personality Piers Morgan entered the line of the crisis and launched a direct attack on the Portuguese coach, following the heavy defeat to Denmark by a 4-1 scoreline, in the match held in the city of Braga.

Advertisement

The row started in the post-match press conference. Asked how much he missed Ronaldo, the national team captain and Al-Nassr striker left out of the Portugal squad, the 72-year-old coach replied sarcastically: "I miss him? How? He is no longer with the national team, unless he is here to keep me company."

Those words followed a chastening defeat by Denmark, a match in which Portugal never got close to their opponents. Piers Morgan pounced on the comment, turning the result into a stick to beat the coach with.

Morgan responds to Jesus's statement

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano shared the Portugal coach's words on his official X account, where they drew a wave of reaction. Morgan then waded in, laying into Jesus over the way he had spoken about Ronaldo's absence.

Advertisement Advertisement

The English media figure wrote: "This clown won't be with the national team either if Portugal keep suffering defeats as happened today, Saturday," a direct dig at the loss to Denmark and a pointed jab at the coach after his comments about the captain.

Related Topics

Next matches WAL UEFA Nations League A 14:45 POR

His swipe went beyond the manner of the remark. Morgan tied Jesus's own future to results, arguing that a run of defeats could leave the coach outside Portugal's plans, just as he had claimed about the Al-Nassr captain.

A previous dispute over Ronaldo

Advertisement

This latest attack extends weeks of jabs from Morgan, who has taken a hard line against the Portuguese coach over everything surrounding Ronaldo's absence.

Among the captain's loudest defenders throughout the saga, Morgan had already questioned Jesus's conduct and his stance on the veteran star, with controversy swirling over why Ronaldo was left out of the squad.

Advertisement

The feud flared again after the Denmark game. Jesus dragged Ronaldo's name back into the conversation despite the forward not even playing, and Morgan's reply opened a fresh front in their ongoing clash.

So it was the coach's remark and the pundit's riposte that dominated the fallout from Portugal's defeat. A single answer about Ronaldo's absence had turned into a very public attack on the national team boss.