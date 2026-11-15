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Abdelmawgood Samir
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"The clown will not continue": Piers Morgan opens fire on Jesus after his mockery of Ronaldo

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Jorge Jesus's comments, the head coach of the Portugal national team, regarding the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo opened a new door for controversy, after English media personality Piers Morgan entered the line of the crisis and launched a direct attack on the Portuguese coach, following the heavy defeat to Denmark by a 4-1 scoreline, in the match held in the city of Braga.

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The row started in the post-match press conference. Asked how much he missed Ronaldo, the national team captain and Al-Nassr striker left out of the Portugal squad, the 72-year-old coach replied sarcastically: "I miss him? How? He is no longer with the national team, unless he is here to keep me company."

Those words followed a chastening defeat by Denmark, a match in which Portugal never got close to their opponents. Piers Morgan pounced on the comment, turning the result into a stick to beat the coach with.

Morgan responds to Jesus's statement

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano shared the Portugal coach's words on his official X account, where they drew a wave of reaction. Morgan then waded in, laying into Jesus over the way he had spoken about Ronaldo's absence.

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The English media figure wrote: "This clown won't be with the national team either if Portugal keep suffering defeats as happened today, Saturday," a direct dig at the loss to Denmark and a pointed jab at the coach after his comments about the captain.

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His swipe went beyond the manner of the remark. Morgan tied Jesus's own future to results, arguing that a run of defeats could leave the coach outside Portugal's plans, just as he had claimed about the Al-Nassr captain.

A previous dispute over Ronaldo

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This latest attack extends weeks of jabs from Morgan, who has taken a hard line against the Portuguese coach over everything surrounding Ronaldo's absence.

Among the captain's loudest defenders throughout the saga, Morgan had already questioned Jesus's conduct and his stance on the veteran star, with controversy swirling over why Ronaldo was left out of the squad.

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The feud flared again after the Denmark game. Jesus dragged Ronaldo's name back into the conversation despite the forward not even playing, and Morgan's reply opened a fresh front in their ongoing clash.

So it was the coach's remark and the pundit's riposte that dominated the fallout from Portugal's defeat. A single answer about Ronaldo's absence had turned into a very public attack on the national team boss.

Written byAbdelmawgood Samir

Head of the Desk Department at Koora.com

My story with soccer began when I was just a toddler, a little boy who didn’t fully understand what he was watching, but the magic emanating from the fields was too powerful to resist. I clearly remember following the Egyptian national team at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where my eyes were filled with wonder at the dramatic moments, and my heart was immersed in a sea of endless excitement. That was the beginning, the spark that ignited a passion that still burns today.

In the vault of my sporting memories, there are moments that will never fade. But if I had to choose just one, it would undoubtedly be Zinedine Zidane’s immortal goal in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen. A single ball, a rocket from “Zizou’s” left foot, flew in a mesmerizing arc to find the back of the net, securing Real Madrid’s ninth title. It was a moment when time stood still—a blend of beauty and power—reminding us that soccer is not just a game, but an art that touches the soul.

As for my all-time favorite lineup? It’s really tough—it’s like choosing among the stars in the sky. Here it is: (Goalkeeper) Gianluigi Buffon… (Defense): Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini… (Midfield): Zinedine Zidane, Claude Makélélé, Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta... (Forward): Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo “The Phenomenon.”

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