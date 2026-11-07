The clock stopped at Neuer: a historic number shakes the Bundesliga

Manuel Neuer is still writing new chapters in a remarkable career. The veteran German goalkeeper has set another record in a Bayern Munich shirt, proof that age hasn't stopped him shining and breaking records on German pitches.

Neuer started for Bayern against Mainz at the Opel Arena on Saturday, in the ninth round of the Bundesliga. He walked straight into the history books through its widest gates.

At 40 years and 225 days, Neuer has become the oldest player in Bayern Munich's history to feature in a Bundesliga match, according to statistics network "Opta".

His achievement didn't stop there. He also became the third oldest goalkeeper ever to appear in the competition, behind Uli Stein, who holds the record at 42 years and 170 days, and Toni Schumacher, who played at 42 years and 73 days.

Bayern went into the clash in high spirits. They had just secured a valuable 2-0 win over Spain's Atletico Madrid in the fourth round of the Champions League league phase.

In the last round of the Bundesliga, the Bavarians drew 2-2 with Borussia Dortmund. That lifted them to 18 points at the top of the table, level with Dortmund but ahead on goal difference.

On the road, Bayern want to keep their outstanding run going. They have now gone 30 consecutive away matches unbeaten in the Bundesliga, with 22 wins and 8 draws.