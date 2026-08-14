Al-Hilal's Brazilian winger Malcom has stunned the club's management with a new decision, ahead of the team's opening match in the Saudi Roshn League against Al-Faisaly.

Al-Hilal took on newly promoted Al-Faisaly on Friday evening at the Kingdom Arena in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the first round of the competition.

Before the opening whistle, Faisal Al-Malouqi, correspondent for the "Thmanyah" channels that broadcast the Saudi league, confirmed that the Al-Faisaly match will not be the last that Malcom plays for Al-Hilal before his departure.

According to Al-Malouqi, Malcom wants to stay with Al-Hilal until the end of his contract at the close of this season, and even to renew it for a further period rather than leave the club.

His stance clashes with the club's plans. Press reports have confirmed that "the Boss" want to offload Malcom and bring in a new foreign player on the wing.

The Brazilian's name has already been linked with a move to Al-Diriyah in the current summer transfer window, while clubs in Brazil, Qatar and the UAE have shown interest in his services. Nothing has been settled.

Malcom joined Al-Hilal in the summer of 2023, arriving from Russia's Zenit, and led them to five titles: the Saudi Roshn League, two King's Cups and two Saudi Super Cups.