The adventure is over: Neymar officially announces his international retirement

Neymar da Silva has called time on his international career after a chastening 2026 World Cup campaign in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Santos forward joined up with Brazil's squad short of full fitness. He managed only a handful of minutes across two matches, his solitary goal a penalty against Norway in the round of 16.

Norway dumped the Samba side out at that very stage, winning 2-1 to condemn Brazil to yet another World Cup without the trophy that has eluded them since 2002.

Asked at the end of a press conference whether he might feature at the 2030 World Cup, Neymar was blunt: "My adventure with the national team is over. I made history there, and I am very happy about that."

As reported by the "Foot Mercato" network, he added: "I have been through a great deal. I gave my very best and always fought for the yellow shirt, but I think I have had enough of it."

At 34, Neymar sees his Santos contract expire at the end of 2026. His next move will be decided after that.

He bows out as the Seleção's all-time top scorer, with 80 goals in 130 caps and four World Cups behind him.