Transfer expert Florian Plettenberg of Sky revealed Bayern Munich's interest in Croatian World Cup player Vuskovic. "There were initial enquiries in the summer. There were talks behind the scenes and it would have been possible," he said. Tottenham Hotspur loaned Vuskovic to Hamburger SV for the 2025/26 season, where he impressed with excellent performances and statistics.

HSV could not afford to sign the centre-back permanently as they had hoped, however, and Vuskovic eventually moved from Spurs to Brighton for a fee of €54 million. He immediately became a regular starter under coach Fabian Hürzeler and has started every Premier League match for the Seagulls.

The report says Bayern Munich were also very interested in Vuskovic. "Bayern decided in the summer not to do it because they said: we're backing Upamecano, we're backing Tah, we're backing Min-jae Kim," Plettenberg reported.

Why did Bayern Munich decide not to sign Luka Vuskovic?

South Korean defender Kim improved in the closing stages of last season and has now developed into a genuine alternative to Jonathan Tah, sharing playing time with him alongside Dayot Upamecano. Bayern Munich had previously considered selling Kim, but a departure is no longer under discussion at the club.

The report says Bayern Munich have ruled out another move for Vuskovic for now. "A transfer is not currently on the agenda because even if Bayern make a move next summer, what would he cost? €70 million, €80 million, €90 million," said Plettenberg, referring to the Croatian's strong start in the Premier League. Vuskovic was already expensive last summer.