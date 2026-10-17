Adler would not be surprised if the seemingly smooth changing of the guard in goal for Germany's record champions hit a snag soon.

"If the discussion in the press now perhaps also fuels the atmosphere within the club, then I can imagine, and the past shows this too, that Manuel Neuer will switch back into competitive mode and say: Come on, even if this is perhaps my last year, I'm not giving this up that easily, and I'm not going to roll out the red carpet for you now either," the former national-team goalkeeper told RTL/Sky Sport, adding: "Manuel Neuer is simply still too much of a competitor for that, and he always will be."

Calls for Urbig to get more playing time have grown louder. Last weekend, Neuer made a shocking and historic blunder in the 2-2 draw in Augsburg that resulted in the fastest goal in Bundesliga history. The veteran also looked unfortunate for the second goal conceded.

Coach Vincent Kompany welcomes the debate. It is "good for us", the Belgian said at the press conference before the Bundesliga match against RB Leipzig, as he backed Urbig. "We said that when he came from Cologne in January two years ago." Bayern Munich had expected "a year before that" that "this discussion would come. That's a good thing too." Bayern have a "good situation" in goal, one that "many would wish for".

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Manuel Neuer likely to miss RB Leipzig match: Jonas Urbig set for another appearance

Urbig has already played in goal for Bayern three times this season, most recently in Neuer's absence for the disappointing 3-3 Champions League draw against Viking Stavanger. He is expected to make another appearance on Saturday. The 40-year-old missed the final training session on Friday.

Adler believes Urbig can follow in Neuer's footsteps in the long term. Nevertheless, the 41-year-old recommended that Bayern sign an experienced number two "to cushion the risk of having Jonas Urbig as number one". He named Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) and Bernd Leno (FC Fulham), both of whom have indeed been the subject of rumours recently.

Neuer has repeatedly indicated in recent weeks and months that he wants to end his career next summer. He has yet to make a final decision, however. Urbig has long been regarded as his "crown prince".