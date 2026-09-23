"It was not an easy situation for me at the start," said Zoma, "but now I feel really good about the decision. I have a responsibility here because the team and the coaching staff have faith in me."

Interest from Germany's top flight still served as confirmation for the striker. "There was interest from the Bundesliga from Werder Bremen and FC Augsburg. That was special," revealed the 22-year-old, who remains under a long-term contract at the club until 2029 and, according to Italian media, has also recently been on VfB Stuttgart's radar.

Nuremberg are reaping the rewards of the Italy-born player's decision to stay at FCN. Across the first six league games of the current season, the quick right-footer has underlined his quality in front of goal in emphatic fashion and already scored six times.

His finishing has not gone unnoticed in his homeland either: Zoma was called up to the Italy national team for the first time. Even the Gazzetta dello Sport turned the spotlight on the striker and enthused: "An Italian is enchanting Germany". In addition, this "attacante" from "Germania" has now warmed Miroslav Klose's heart.

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Miroslav Klose on Mohamed Alì Zoma: "If only he knew everything he can do ..."

Klose's standing in Italy is one big reason for the attention from the south. The FCN head coach still enjoys huge respect after his five years at Lazio. Nuremberg's coach welcomed the sudden interest, but did so with a smile. "They did not have him on their radar at all, and then all of a sudden they read Nuremberg and know who the coach there is," said Klose. The 2014 World Cup winner has no doubts about the immense potential of his protégé: "If only he knew everything he can do ..."

In the summer of 2025, Zoma moved to Franconia from third-division side UC Albino Leffe near Bergamo. The transfer fee was a modest 800,000 euros. After early teething problems, the striker had already offered a glimpse of his talent in his debut season, scoring 14 goals in 29 games.

Last summer, the club's officials demanded a transfer fee of 20 million euros for their jewel, a sum no suitor was willing to pay. Given his current form, the Italian's market value now looks certain to keep rising.