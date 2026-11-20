Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

DFB newcomer Mika Baur is likely to be sidelined for months after withdrawing from the Germany U21 squad because of injury.

"He'll be out for quite a while," said Martin O'Neill, Baur's coach at Scottish record champions Celtic. Ahead of Saturday's league match (4pm) against St Mirren, he put the absence at around ten weeks.

Baur, the son of former handball world champion Markus Baur, became the German Football Association's (DFB) 1,000th international in October's Nations League match against Serbia (2-0) under national coach Jürgen Klopp. The midfielder later withdrew at short notice from the U21s' recent friendlies against Belgium and in Croatia because of an ankle injury.

"He was in top form. That's a major setback," said O'Neill. "There are things he can't do for a while. His foot is in a brace." Baur sustained the injury against Kilmarnock (1-0) in the last league match before the international break. His coach said the incident had looked "so harmless at the time".

Advertisement Advertisement

Baur has started ten of his side's eleven league matches this season and scored twice. He has also started all four Europa League matches, scoring twice in that competition.