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BVB centre-back Joane Gadou shone against Arsenal. His team-mates were full of praise.

After the hard-fought draw against Arsenal, several BVB players singled out centre-back Joane Gadou for his exceptional display.

In the 55th minute, the 19-year-old won the ball before making a bold run through midfield to set up Maximilian Beier's equaliser . Gadou also impressed at the back, repeatedly frustrating the Gunners' attackers with clever tackles.

"He's just a beast, the way he drives forward with the ball and uses his body. He did that really, really well," goalscorer Beier told Prime Video after the final whistle. Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel added: "That was a superb individual effort from Gadou, which led to our goal."

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Nico Schlotterbeck, who played alongside Gadou in the back three, was equally impressed. The BVB captain hailed the youngster's "unbelievable game" against the reigning English champions. "His first touch is unbelievable and then he has pace, we know that." Schlotterbeck said Gadou and goalscorer Beier had combined for a "great move".

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The centre-back, who took his first steps in football in the Paris Saint-Germain youth set-up, joined Dortmund from RB Salzburg only last summer for a fee of just under €20 million.

Gadou settled in straight away despite his young age and earned a place in the starting XI under coach Niko Kovac. The Frenchman has made 16 competitive appearances for Dortmund across all competitions. The only match he missed was their 5-0 win over HEBC Hamburg in the first round of the DFB Cup.

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The 1-1 draw against Arsenal moves BVB up to seventh in the Champions League league-phase table for now, although they could drop a few places after Wednesday's matches.

The top eight teams after eight games qualify directly for the last 16, while those finishing ninth to 24th must go through a play-off round. Teams placed 25th to 36th are eliminated after the league phase.