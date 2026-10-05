One name stood out in Xavi Hernández's starting XI against Serbia (2-1). Teun Koopmeiners lined up as the left-sided centre-back.

Speaking to NOS, Koopmeiners explained the role. "It was mainly about playing centrally in the defensive aspect and in attack, if possible, I had to move straight into the left number ten position. So that we had three at the back, with Joey Veerman in front of them."

The Juventus player admitted it took some figuring out. "At times that was a bit of a search, because of course when you win the ball you cannot just run forward blindly. But I think there were a number of times when I got into good positions and could also make runs in behind again, with Noa Lang able to play me in."

For Koopmeiners, though, it was still a demanding brief. "If we were hit on the counter or finished off an attack, I had to get straight back into the central position. It took a bit of adjusting, but it was really enjoyable to do."

The versatile player had even featured on the right wing for the Netherlands at the World Cup. "I think I went from right wing to central midfield and then to left-sided centre-back," Koopmeiners laughed.

Then came the joke. "I asked Mr Ronald Koeman if I could go in goal, but he thought that was going too far," said the 28-year-old from Castricum. "But I can be used in multiple positions, so to speak."

Despite that, the former AZ player clearly enjoyed himself against Serbia. "The position suits me very well. I enjoy playing as a number ten and at left centre-back," he concluded.