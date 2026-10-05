One name stood out in Xavi Hernández's starting XI against Serbia (2-1): Teun Koopmeiners started as the left-sided centre-back.

Speaking to NOS, Koopmeiners explained his role. "It was mainly about playing centrally in the defensive aspect and, in attack, if possible, I had to move immediately into the left number ten position. So that we had three at the back, with Joey Veerman in front of them."

The Juventus player added: "At times it was a bit of a search, because of course when you win the ball you cannot just run forward blindly. But I think there were a number of times when I got into good positions and could also make runs in behind again, with Noa Lang able to play the ball through".

Still, it was a tough task for Koopmeiners. "If we were hit on the counter or finished off an attack, I had to get straight back into the central position. It took a bit of figuring out, but it was really enjoyable to do."

At the World Cup, the versatile player had even featured on the right wing for the Netherlands national team. "I think I went from right wing to central midfield and then to left-sided centre-back", Koopmeiners laughed.

Then came the joke. "I asked Mr Ronald Koeman if I could go in goal, but he thought that was going too far", said the 28-year-old from Castricum. "But I am versatile, so to speak."

Koopmeiners clearly enjoyed himself against Serbia. "The position suits me very well. I like playing as a number ten and at left centre-back", he concluded.