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Marc-Andre ter StegenGetty
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

Ter Stegen: I communicate with Barcelona's players, unlike Flick

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Germany's Marc-André ter Stegen has not closed the door on the possibility of returning to Barcelona in the future, despite his move to Ajax Amsterdam on loan, stressing that it is still too early to settle his position regarding his future with the Catalan club.

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The German goalkeeper was asked whether his journey with Barcelona was over, or whether the door might open for him again under Hansi Flick. He told Spanish radio station "Cope": "I have not been in contact with Hansi recently, unlike some of the players with whom I still speak from time to time, to check on how they are doing."

"I follow Barcelona's results relatively regularly, and I sometimes watch their matches when they do not clash with our games at Ajax," he continued.

Ter Stegen added: "I played at Barcelona for 12 years, so I have a very close relationship with the club."

On his future, he went on: "We are now only in November, so I cannot really determine what will happen next summer."

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Those comments land in the middle of a tangled few years at Barcelona. His role shrank after a run of injuries, all while the club reshuffled its goalkeeping options.

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In September 2024, the German suffered a complete rupture of the patellar tendon in his right knee. The injury kept him off the pitch for around seven months.

During his absence, Barcelona signed Wojciech Szczesny, who came out of retirement. The following summer, in 2025, they brought in Joan Garcia from Espanyol.

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By the time Ter Stegen returned to action in spring 2025, Joan Garcia had already nailed down the starting spot under Flick. A new phase of uncertainty over the German's future had begun.

Things got worse in the summer of the same year. He underwent back surgery and then clashed with the Barcelona board over the length of his absence and whether to share his medical data with the Spanish league association, given that the duration of the injury was tied to player registration rules.

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The row ran deep. Barcelona stripped him of the captain's armband, only to reverse the decision and hand it back a day later.

Read also:

An angry Casillas withdraws his two sons from Real Madrid

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Barcelona respond to Real Madrid's deal by moving for Germany's jewel

In January 2026, Ter Stegen moved to Girona on loan. He managed just two matches before a muscular injury cut the spell short.

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Last August, the German international joined Ajax on loan until the end of the 2026-2027 season, with no purchase clause. His Barcelona contract runs until the summer of 2028.

In the same interview, Ter Stegen also reflected on his years of rivalry with Manuel Neuer for the Germany goalkeeping spot. Sitting on the bench for long periods was not easy, he admitted, despite his huge respect for a rival he rates as one of the best goalkeepers in history.

Written byMuhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Shift Managing Editor

Professional Summary

A multi-disciplinary Egyptian journalist dedicated to providing readers with comprehensive and accurate insights. I possess over 13 years of experience in print and broadcast media, having contributed to some of the largest newspapers, digital platforms, and TV channels in Egypt and the Arab world. Notably, since April 2017, I have served as a Shift Manager and Desk Editor at Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, collaborating with a premier team of highly professional journalists.

I am passionate about crafting logical and accessible sports articles and analyses—avoiding unnecessary complexity—while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and objectivity. I firmly believe that personal bias has no place in journalism; information is a trust, and integrity is the supreme ethic of the media profession.

Personal Background & Football Philosophy

My journey with football began at the age of five, inspired by my family's passion during the 1994 World Cup. Since then, the sport has become an integral part of my life, both as a player and a spectator.

One of my most formative footballing memories is the historic 1999 UEFA Champions League final at Camp Nou. That night, Manchester United’s dramatic late comeback against Bayern Munich marked the beginning of my lifelong allegiance to the German giants, who still hold a prominent place in my heart.

Areas of Expertise

Leveraging extensive experience across various media sectors, I specialize in:

Football History: Extensive knowledge of European and German football history.

Tactical Analysis: Predicting match scenarios and tactical breakdowns.

Scouting: Identifying young talents and analyzing their technical potential.

Career Milestones & Highlights

Among many memorable sporting moments, the most significant remains Bayern Munich’s 2001 UEFA Champions League victory over Valencia—my first continental celebration with the club.

All-Time Favorite XI:

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer.

Defense: Alessandro Nesta, Sergio Ramos, Philipp Lahm, Paolo Maldini.

Midfield: Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane.

Forward: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazário.

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