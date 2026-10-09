Galatasaray snatched all three points against Kasimpasa at the death. They went in at the break with a deserved 1-0 lead thanks to Abdülkerim Bardakci, and everything looked under control. Then the game flipped after half-time when Lucas Torreira saw red and Jesuran Rak-Sakyi quickly levelled. In the 90th minute, Baris Alper Yilmaz sparked wild scenes for ten-man Galatasaray. Mario Lemina added the gloss in stoppage time: 3-1.

Osimhen started on the bench for Galatasaray, with Deniz Gül leading the line instead. Leroy Sané also began among the substitutes, while Rafael Leão and former Ajax player Davinson Sánchez were both in the starting line-up.

From the first whistle, Galatasaray controlled the opening half, created enough chances and gave away little at the back. Kasimpasa looked set to make it to half-time at 0-0, only for Galatasaray to strike and make it 1-0. Abdülkerim headed in a pinpoint cross from Aleksey Batrakov.

Soon after that opener, Torreira brought down a player clean through on goal and Galatasaray were reduced to ten men by a straight red card.

To tighten things up, Galatasaray immediately sent on Lemina and Eren Elmali. A minute later, though, Kasimpasa were level.

Kerim Demirbay's corner initially came to nothing, until the loose ball suddenly dropped to Rak-Sakyi. The Ghanaian lashed home high into the net for 1-1.

Galatasaray looked set to drop points, but Baris restored the lead in the 90th minute. The forward pounced on dreadful Kasimpasa defending and drilled a left-footed finish home for 2-1. Deep into stoppage time, substitute Lemina made it 3-1.

That hard-fought win sends Galatasaray top on sixteen points, although Amedspor can move back above the Istanbul side if they beat Gençlerbirligi on Saturday.







