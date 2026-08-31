Ten Hag make fans absolutely delighted with totally unexpected 'top deal'

Younes Taha is staying at FC Twente after all. The 23-year-old forward and midfielder has signed a new deal until mid-2029, with an option for a further season. It caps a remarkable summer in which Taha looked set to leave.

FC Utrecht were among the clubs linked with Taha, while there was also concrete interest from the Bundesliga. Technical director Erik ten Hag, however, persuaded the left-footer and his representatives to stay longer at De Grolsch Veste. FC Twente officially announced the contract extension on Monday afternoon.

That turnaround is striking because Taha's future had been uncertain for a long time. After his successful loan spell at FC Groningen, he again seemed to have little chance of playing time this season in his preferred position. Twente had even withdrawn an earlier contract offer. Then the situation changed completely in a short space of time.

Against Qarabag in Europe, Taha got his chance as an attacking midfielder and grabbed it with both hands. He supplied the pre-assist for Max Bruns' 1-2 and then made it 1-4 himself in extra time. A few days later, he scored again as a number ten against Cambuur.

After that match, it emerged that a Bundesliga club had made a concrete move, but Ten Hag did not want to let Taha leave that easily. The technical director reopened talks with the player and his representatives, after which both parties agreed on a long-term deal.

"I'm really enjoying myself at FC Twente. The loan spell, last season at FC Groningen, did me a great deal of good. I played a lot of matches," Taha said via the club channels. "That makes you better. I became a more mature player there, both on and off the pitch."

Now Taha is looking ahead with confidence. "Now I want to take the next step again. That is possible with this new contract. I'm really looking forward to the coming seasons at De Grolsch Veste with this fantastic crowd." Last season at FC Groningen, he registered six goals and ten assists in 33 matches.

Ten Hag is also pleased with the outcome. "Over the past period I have had a lot of contact with Younes and his management. We have always had the intention of extending Younes' contract because we believe he is not finished here yet. We know what potential Younes has; that has been confirmed again in the last few matches. It is great that the new contract is now in place. We are convinced that Younes can continue to develop here and that he will help us realise our ambitions."

Supporters have reacted enthusiastically to the surprise contract extension. On Twente Insite various fans called it "great news" and praised both Taha and Ten Hag, while several said they no longer expected the midfielder to stay.