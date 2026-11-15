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Javier Tebas, the president of Spain's La Liga, has launched a fresh attack on Florentino Pérez, the president of Real Madrid.

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The piece had criticised Tebas's statements and his manner of dealing with the Spanish royal club, stressing that defending the competition's reputation and the interests of all clubs obliges him to respond to the accusations aimed at La Liga.

Tebas took to his official account on the "X" platform to answer an article in the newspaper "El Debate" by journalist Tomás González Martín, titled "Javier Tebas tries to justify his overreach by clinging to anything".

Headed "Who is attacking whom?", the La Liga president's reply read: "Tomás González Martín in the newspaper El Debate believes that the president of La Liga cannot dedicate his time to attacking one of his partners. But he ignores, in support of his point of view, an essential aspect, namely the accusations that Florentino Pérez and Real Madrid's official channels have been directing for years at La Liga, its management and the integrity of the competition".

Tebas then ran through "some of the facts among the many that exist", setting out his view of the dispute with the Real Madrid president.

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He said: "During my assemblies of 2023 and 2024, Florentino presented the investment fund (CVC) agreement as an attempt to seize Real Madrid's assets. But two judicial rulings, one at first instance and the other at the appeal stage, upheld the agreement, and vindicated La Liga and the clubs that joined it, numbering only 38 clubs".

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He added: "Florentino also threatened La Liga and the investment fund (CVC) with all kinds of legal measures, according to a statement issued by Real Madrid's board of directors on 10 August 2025".

The La Liga president continued: "On 3 February 2025, Real Madrid's board of directors issued a statement in which it accused the competition of having a structurally corrupt system, and of manipulating the competition and distorting its integrity".

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Tebas explained: "On 12 May 2026, Florentino said during a press conference: (Our permanent enemy is La Liga). He also asserted that Real Madrid could have won more Spanish league titles, but lost other titles because it was robbed".

Those facts aired, Tebas turned to some of the phrases used within Real Madrid to describe the Spanish league association.

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Tebas stated: "These are just a few examples of the language used by the club's official television:

On 14 December 2024, following the match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid, it described the competition as: "the filthy Negreira league".

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And on 1 February 2025, following the match between Espanyol and Real Madrid, it used the phrases: "the filthy Negreira league", and referred to "the executors of the Medina Cantalejo plan".

And on 15 February 2025, following the match between Osasuna and Real Madrid, it described the competition as: "the league of deception", and also gave it the name: "the league of Medina Cantalejo, Tebas and Lausanne".

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And on 4 August 2025, before the start of the season, Jesús Alcaide, the director of Real Madrid's television, said that "this league is already starting distorted, and it kicks off amid the filth", and that was because of the fixture schedule and the refusal to postpone the opening match against Osasuna.

And on 10 October 2026, on the occasion of the match between Real Madrid and Villarreal, the official television used the phrases: "a distorted and corrupt league", "there is systematic corruption", and "the filthy Negreira league".

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Tebas continued: "These are statements issued by the president of the club, decisions of its board of directors, and messages broadcast by the club's official television. All of them are public and can be verified".

He added: "After all of that, Tomás believes that the problem lies in the response of the president of La Liga. What a convenient theory! The competition can be described as corrupt, its officials considered enemies, and its management portrayed as a conspiracy against Real Madrid, but defending it turns into an assault on the club".

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His duty, the La Liga president stressed, obliges him to defend the competition's reputation and the interests of all clubs. He said: "My responsibility includes protecting the reputation of the competition and defending the interests of all the clubs participating in it, even when the person casting doubt on it is the president of Real Madrid. The club's history and standing deserve appreciation, but they do not grant it immunity from criticism, nor do they oblige others to remain silent".

Tebas rejected the constant conflation of Florentino Pérez and the club itself: "I also do not accept this permanent linking between Florentino Pérez and Real Madrid. Responding to his statements, questioning his actions, and commenting on what the club's television broadcasts are all matters that fall within the debate about how football is managed in our country".

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On the row over the reference to Joseph Goebbels, the Nazi propaganda minister, he returned to the attack: "I am still waiting for an explanation as to the reason that makes describing propaganda methods an acceptable thing when it comes from Pedro Sánchez, Josep Borrell, Óscar Puente, Mariano Rajoy, and many other figures, while it becomes an unacceptable thing when it comes from me".

Rounding off his response, the La Liga president came back to González Martín's article: "Tomás writes that Real Madrid is the team that gives La Liga its meaning. But the association derives its meaning from the existence of a competition, and from the participation of other clubs that possess a history, fans, rights and interests that also deserve respect".

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He concluded: "The president of the association bears the responsibility of defending these clubs, even if that bothers Florentino, or appears to Tomás to be an overreach".