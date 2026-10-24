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FBL-ESP-LIGA-VALENCIA-VILLARREALAFP
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

Tears and shock: horrific injury to Valencia star

Valencia vs Villarreal
Valencia
Villarreal
LaLiga
D. Otorbi
Spain

During the derby:

David Otorbi's joy at making his first start under coach Aguirre turned to a nightmare inside the opening minutes of Valencia's derby clash against Villarreal. The young talent went down with a heavy injury and left the pitch on a stretcher, in tears, to applause from the Mestalla crowd.

The 19-year-old had earned a warm reception when the starting line-up was announced. He had come off the bench in the previous two matches and caught the eye with his performances, marking himself out as one of the team's brightest rising talents.

His start did not last long. Just 11 minutes in, the young winger fell to the ground as he tried to burst into open space, one of his standout qualities, before clutching the back of his right thigh in severe pain.

Unable to stand or walk normally, Otorbi left the medical staff with no choice but to carry him off on a stretcher. He covered his face and wept, a scene that shocked his team-mates and the fans alike.

Valencia's supporters understood the moment. They chanted his name and applauded him warmly as he left the pitch, rallying behind the youngster whose first start had been cut cruelly short.

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The injury only deepens Valencia's problems. A string of setbacks through September have already stretched Aguirre's tactical options thin.

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