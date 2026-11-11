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Joy Elite League (the Saudi Under-21 league) saved Al-Hilal and its Italian coach Simone Inzaghi from the current international break, the "FIFA virus", for the second time this season.

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Al-Hilal travel to Al-Ettifaq on 28 November, at the latter's stadium in Dammam, in the thirteenth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Joy Elite League stars in Al-Hilal's training

Al-Hilal got their preparations for the match under way on Wednesday. The squad returned to the training ground after a 10-day break during the current international window.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that Inzaghi has decided to lean on players from Al-Hilal's under-21 side, who are competing in the Joy Elite League, to cover the absences hitting the first team during the break.

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Al-Hilal's under-21s have been steady rather than spectacular this season in the Joy Elite League. They sit sixth with 17 points from five wins, two draws and a single defeat.

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This marks the second time the Italian has reached for the under-21 ranks this season, having done exactly the same during the previous international break.

Al-Hilal's absences during the international break

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The decision comes down to a glaring shortage of numbers in the first team, with players away on international duty and others sidelined through injury.

Eight players from the "Leader" linked up with the Saudi national team at its current camp in the Qatari capital, Doha: Mohammed Al-Owais, Mohammed Mahzari, Hassan Tambakti, Mutaib Al-Harbi, Ali Lajami, Mohammed Kanno, Nasser Al-Dawsari and Sultan Mandash.

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The list of departures runs on. Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou joined Morocco, defender Kalidou Koulibaly went with Senegal, fellow defender Yusuf Akcicek linked up with the Turkey youth team, midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic reported for Serbia, fellow midfielder Ruben Neves joined Portugal, and winger Crysencio Summerville answered the call from the Netherlands.

Injury has robbed Al-Hilal of three more, led by captain Salem Al-Dawsari and Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli, alongside French midfielder Simon Boabre.

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Al-Hilal's upcoming matches

First, Al-Hilal face Uzbekistan's Nasaf on 23 November, away from home, in the fifth round of the league phase of the AFC Champions League Elite.

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Al-Hilal sit second in the West group of the AFC Champions League Elite with nine points from three wins and a single defeat, three points behind group leaders Al-Ain of the UAE.

Then comes the trip to Al-Ettifaq, at the latter's stadium in Dammam, on 28 November, in the thirteenth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

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The "Leader" top the Saudi Roshn League with 30 points from 10 wins and a defeat. That puts them two points clear of Al-Qadsiah and Al-Nassr, who sit second and third respectively.