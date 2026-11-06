Sydney van Hooijdonk seethes with anger and lets rip

Sydney van Hooijdonk has hit out at referee Allard Lindhout after Willem II and PEC Zwolle drew 1-1. The PEC Zwolle striker believes he should have had a penalty shortly before half-time and told ESPN after the match that he could not believe the decision.

A few minutes before half-time, Van Hooijdonk went to ground at a corner after Willem II midfielder Calvin Twigt pulled him back with both arms. Lindhout did not point to the spot, and VAR Richard Martens decided not to send the referee to the monitor.

After seeing the footage for the first time following the match, Van Hooijdonk reacted in disbelief. "I genuinely don't know what to say. I think it's absolutely disgraceful. I don't know what words I'm allowed to use without getting a suspension," said the visibly frustrated striker.

Van Hooijdonk cannot understand why he did not get a penalty and insists he did nothing wrong. "For me, there's absolutely no doubt. What am I doing wrong? I'm challenging for the ball in a way a defender probably does a million times a match, and he pulls me right back. I genuinely can't understand how that isn't a penalty."

After the incident, Van Hooijdonk spoke to Lindhout several times. The referee told him he had committed a foul first. "If that's a foul by me, then every challenge is a foul. Defenders do this in every challenge, and if you do something small as an attacker, it's a foul. I think that's completely wrong," said Van Hooijdonk.

Watching the footage only added to the PEC Zwolle striker's frustration. "This is exactly how I experienced it on the pitch. Sometimes you feel something on the pitch and then watch it back and think you experienced it differently. But this is exactly how I experienced it. Very strange," said Van Hooijdonk.

A penalty a few minutes before half-time could have given PEC Zwolle an excellent chance to take the lead. Van Hooijdonk had put his side 1-0 up in the second minute, only for Hidde ter Avest to equalise barely a minute later. "It would have been a great moment for a penalty, but it is what it is. I'll be disappointed about it today, but tomorrow we have to move on."

Van Hooijdonk was also critical of the rest of the match. "I don't think you enjoyed watching that match with your popcorn," he said. "We're quite good at times, but as soon as we get to the edge of the box, we haven't really been dangerous enough. You simply have to win a match like that."