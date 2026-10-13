Galatasaray against Barcelona has already written itself into Turkish football history before a ball has been kicked, with ticket prices soaring to record levels.

Mundo Deportivo report that the eagerly awaited fixture has become the most expensive in the history of Turkish football.





The Turkish giants host Barcelona on Tuesday evening in the second round of the Champions League league phase, with supporters desperate to see Hansi Flick's side up close.

Some tickets hit 75,000 Turkish lira, roughly 1,360 euros, according to the Spanish newspaper. That figure tells you everything about the demand to watch the Catalans in Istanbul.

Those prices did nothing to dampen the rush. Every ticket sold, meaning Rams Park, Galatasaray's home, will be packed to its official capacity of 53,387.

"Deluxe" seats sat at the top of the list at around 1,360 euros, with "Lux" next at 1,223 euros and "Classic" at 1,178 euros.

Other categories ranged from 906 euros down to 407 euros, while the lower tiers fell between 272 and 63 euros. The cheapest seat in the house cost around 51 euros.

Such demand brought security consequences too. Turkish police detained nine people in Istanbul on suspicion of illegally reselling tickets for the fixture.

Mundo Deportivo, citing the Anadolu and Demiroren news agencies, report that officers moved on Monday after receiving information about possible resale activity.

Investigators identified the suspects and their addresses before detaining them and taking them to police headquarters to complete the legal procedures.

Arrangements for entry to the stadium also came under scrutiny, with security preparations for the European clash stepped up.







