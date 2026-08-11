FIFA have closed the book on the Safan El Sagheer affair. Egypt's goalkeeping coach clashed with the referee during the Pharaohs' meeting with Argentina at the 2026 World Cup, and football's governing body have handed him a two-match ban and a hefty fine for his protests against the officials.

Egyptian website "Yalla Kora" quoted a source inside the Egyptian Football Association as saying that "the sanction issued by FIFA against Safan El Sagheer includes a two-match suspension, as well as a fine of 47,000 dollars, on the back of the events witnessed in the Egypt v Argentina clash in the round of 16 of the World Cup".

El Sagheer saw red during the game after protesting furiously against the referee's calls. Refereeing controversy dominated the tie, which ended with Egypt crashing out of the tournament following a 3-2 defeat to Argentina.