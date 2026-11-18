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The trial of the new offside rule proposed by Arsène Wenger, FIFA's chief of global football development, is unlikely to continue.

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The trial won very little backing at meetings of the International Football Association Board (IFAB) assessment panels on Tuesday, according to the British newspaper The Times.

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Under the rule, an attacker is onside if any part of his body is level with the second-last defender. He's only offside if there's a clear gap, known as "daylight", between him and the defender.

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The Canadian Premier League, whose regular season ended on Sunday, tested the rule throughout the 2026 campaign. The results were mixed.

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Offside decisions fell by 54% and the 112 matches produced 13 extra goals. But defensive lines dropped back by an average of 3 metres over the course of the season.

The Canadian league also trialled "Football Video Support", a version of video assistant referee (VAR) technology that lets coaches challenge decisions twice per match.

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Set pieces felt the biggest impact, with defenders forced to adapt their methods to cope with the advantage the rule handed attackers.

IFAB's technical panel and football panel, which include former players, coaches and referees, showed too little support for extending the trial. That strengthens expectations that the game's lawmakers will recommend against adopting the rule more widely.

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The meetings are the first step towards any changes to the Laws of the Game from the 2027-28 season. IFAB is also keen to avoid a raft of new changes after the amendments made before the World Cup.

The idea came from Wenger, who became FIFA's chief of global football development in 2019. He put forward proposals to give attackers a greater advantage and cut down on controversial decisions decided by marginal differences in players' positions.

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That's a departure from the current law, under which a player is offside if any part of his head, body or feet, excluding the arms, is nearer to the opponents' goal line than both the ball and the second-last defender.

The "daylight" rule demands a clear gap between attacker and defender, so offside wouldn't be given simply because part of the attacker's body is ahead.

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IFAB approved testing the rule in the Canadian Premier League in March 2026, in cooperation with FIFA, making it the first professional league to trial it.

But according to The Times, even the former Arsenal manager isn't convinced by what the trial in Canada produced. He's expected to urge football's lawmakers not to adopt it.