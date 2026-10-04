Fede Valverde dug his heels in. The Uruguayan refused to leave Real Madrid during the summer 2026 transfer window, despite his contract running until 2029.

The Defensa Central network published comments from OK Diario journalist Miguel Latigo Serrano on the behind-the-scenes details of Real Madrid's attempt to sell Valverde in the last transfer market.

Serrano said: "Real Madrid wanted to sell Valverde this summer. But what happened is that the player, exercising his labour right to fulfil his contract, said something along the lines that he would not leave under any circumstances."

Valverde got into an altercation with Tchouameni that landed him in hospital. The heated argument between the pair ended in a clash, with the French midfielder landing a strong blow on his teammate.

Doctors treated Valverde and diagnosed a concussion. The Uruguayan missed several matches before returning in the final rounds of La Liga, wearing a small bandage over a wound on his forehead.

Real Madrid responded by opening a disciplinary investigation into Valverde and Tchouameni, handing out fines reaching 500,000 euros, the first precedent of its kind within the club. Both midfielders drew heavy criticism at the time, and sections of the support demanded their departure during the summer window. It never happened. Coach Jose Mourinho was the first to celebrate the possibility of relying on Valverde and Aurelien in his team.

According to Serrano, Valverde may have been one of the reasons Rodri never moved to Real Madrid this summer.

Serrano, who runs a YouTube channel followed by more than 50,000 subscribers, said: "At the club they moved late for Rodri, because they did not trust him, because he was a deal that came in response to a fan desire, a deal based on an opinion poll."

He continued: "They wanted to sell Valverde, but he did not want to leave. And so Real Madrid found themselves forced to keep Valverde."

Real Madrid did move for Rodri, though, if you believe the former Manchester City man's own account.

Rodri told Cadena Cope radio: "From my position, I have to say that Real Madrid showed their interest from the very first moment, and that they handled things perfectly, and the offers made were aimed at signing the player, and I want to make that clear as well."

Mourinho himself publicly confirmed that Real Madrid pushed hard to sign Rodri, with the player's hesitation the obstacle to a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.



