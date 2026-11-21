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Could he stay in Italy beyond the summer after all? There has reportedly been a U-turn over Nick Woltemade.

Nick Woltemade could stay at Juventus beyond the summer. It would be a surprise change of plan.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Juve want to keep the Germany international. Just a few weeks ago, Woltemade was still regularly coming in for heavy criticism . There had also been speculation about potential replacements.

But the 24-year-old has settled in after a disappointing start and, according to the report, feels comfortable in Turin, which tallies with his recent comments . Turin is “very nice”, Woltemade said during a visit to the ATP Finals. Juve are a “very big club, and there is a lot of love from the fans here. I am very happy. The last few games have gone quite well for me personally; things have kept getting better. I am settling in more and more.”

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Woltemade has also become a regular starter in Serie A and scored his first league goal in the 2-2 draw against AC Fiorentina before the international break. He already has five goal involvements in the Europa League.

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Will Nick Woltemade stay at Juventus? Two transfer arrangements under discussion

Two transfer arrangements are now under discussion. Juve reportedly favour another loan with an option to buy at a reasonable price, which is also the likelier outcome. Their current deal with Woltemade's parent club, Newcastle United, has no such option.

A permanent move next summer would be far harder to finance. The Magpies would likely try to recoup as much as possible of the €75 million plus bonuses they paid VfB Stuttgart in 2025. That would also help them sign a high-profile replacement to match the club's ambitious goals. Tuttosport recently suggested Newcastle might make a concession, though it gave no precise figures.

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According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Francisco Conceicao could also become a bargaining chip. Newcastle are understood to want to strengthen on the right wing, which could bring the Portuguese player into the frame. The 23-year-old was linked with a departure last summer, but he is said to have resisted and insisted on staying.

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Will Francisco Conceicao move to Newcastle?

His agent, Jorge Mendes, continues to explore options for his client and has a good relationship with Newcastle. Juve, though, would need to sell Conceicao at a profit to free up more funds for a potential move for Woltemade. A possible fee of €40 million has been mentioned, after Conceicao joined permanently from FC Porto for €32 million in 2025.

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Woltemade should have another chance to make his case on Sunday when Juve host Venezia FC. Coach Luciano Spalletti is expected to field him alongside Randal Kolo Muani in attack.