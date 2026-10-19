The ongoing conflict between Javier Tebas and Real Madrid could end with the dismissal of the La Liga president from his post, by a decision of the Higher Sports Council.

That is according to "La Sexta" and confirmed by the newspaper "Sport", with the Higher Sports Council considering action of its own accord against Tebas over his comparison of the Royal Club's statements to Nazi declarations.

Real Madrid had aimed scathing criticism at the league president, demanding his resignation across several statements.

Tebas hit back directly on his social media accounts. He held firm to his position and justified his comparison on the grounds that it rests on "mechanisms taught in media faculties".

Next matches BAR LaLiga 16:00 RMA

The case now sits with the legal department of the Higher Sports Council, the newspaper reported. To proceed along this path, someone must file a formal complaint with the Administrative Court for Sport, which will then take the final decision on the future of Javier Tebas at the head of La Liga.

On Sunday, during the match against Sevilla, the Santiago Bernabéu witnessed a wave of protests against La Liga and Barcelona.

Fans chanted slogans such as: "Leave, Tebas", "Keep pushing, Laporta", "Corruption in the federation", and "Negreira is still the one pulling the strings".

A large banner went up in the stand reserved for the most passionate supporters, timed with the chants. It read: "This is not football, it is Tebas and Negreira".

That section of fans sits at the closest point to the box belonging to Florentino Pérez, the Real Madrid president.

There is a precedent that could leave Javier Tebas in a difficult position: the case of Luis Rubiales. The former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation lost his post in 2023, over his kissing of the player Jenni Hermoso without her consent during the Women's World Cup final, as well as the lewd gestures he made from the VIP box at the stadium.

That case ended with the Administrative Court for Sport handing Rubiales a three-year suspension. It is the same penalty Tebas could face if the Higher Sports Council decides to file a complaint with the court.











