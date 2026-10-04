Surprise: Ronaldo did not leave the Portugal camp alone

The fallout from Cristiano Ronaldo's shock exit from Portugal's camp in Copenhagen last Wednesday rumbles on, with his bust-up with coach Jorge Jesus still dominating the conversation.

According to "Record", another member of Portugal's backroom staff got the immediate order to pack his bags and follow Ronaldo out of the Sailors' camp.

The man in question is Antonio Costa, the kit and equipment manager, who left alongside Ronaldo.

Ronaldo walked out in a fury. On social media, he said he made the call after Jesus's press conference and a conversation with the president of the Portuguese Federation.

He's now waiting for the right moment to lay out the facts to the Portuguese public and explain exactly why he left.

Portugal face Norway this evening, Sunday, in the fourth round of the UEFA Nations League.

It will be their second game since Ronaldo's departure. They beat Denmark 4-2 last Thursday.







