Surprise: Real Madrid's transfer window is over, except in one case

Real Madrid have all but shut up shop for the summer. With less than two weeks until the window closes, a fresh report confirms the club consider their business almost complete and are not planning any further signings.

According to Marca, Real see the transfer window as 95% closed, leaving the remaining 5% open only in case something unexpected forces a change of plans before the deadline on 31 August.

What might those exceptional circumstances be? Marca point to a serious injury to one of the squad, or an unplanned departure, either of which could push the club's management back into the market to fill the gap.

The paper says Real are happy with how the summer has gone, having wrapped up their deals without dragging out negotiations. The one exception was the Jan Diomande deal, held up by minor details in the agreement with Leipzig.

Even the "Rodri case" failed to derail those plans. Real were repeatedly linked with Martin Zubimendi, though the club's management have consistently denied any interest.

Midfield is the one area Marca reckon could still change in the coming days, should Premier League clubs table strong offers for Aurelien Tchouameni or Eduardo Camavinga. Several English sides have flagged their interest in the pair over the summer.

According to the paper, the exit of either man would count as an exceptional circumstance and could drag Real back into the market. Right now, though, that outcome looks anything but straightforward.

All of this chimes with recent comments from manager Jose Mourinho, who said: "I'm not saying there won't be other deals because the market is still open, but if you ask me directly whether the market is closed for me? Yes, it's closed."

Real have made six signings this summer, brought back Endrick and reshaped the first team's technical staff. The club are pleased with the work done so far.

Read also:

Imposing his rules: Mourinho issues his first warnings to Real Madrid players