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Al Shabab v Al Ahli - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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Surprise: Posecki threatens Al-Ahly with Al-Nasr's fate in the mercato!

M. Pusic
Al Ahli
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Netherlands
Saudi Arabia

The Dutch coach lands Al-Raqi in trouble

Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia risk suffering the same fate as their traditional rivals Al-Nassr this season in the Roshn League, specifically during the upcoming winter transfer window, all because of their Dutch coach Marino Pusic.

Press reports had revealed Al-Ahli's desire to dispense with Pusic's services, given the run of poor results the team have suffered recently. The latest was a 6-1 hammering by Al-Shabab.

Already the names of possible successors are circulating at the fortress of "the elegant". Chief among them is German coach Ole Werner, the former Leipzig manager, who had been a candidate for the job before Pusic landed it.

Speaking on the "Nadeena" programme on "MBC 1", Saudi media figure Abdulrahman Al-Thunayan revealed that money is the only obstacle standing between Al-Ahli and Pusic's sacking in the current period.

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Al-Thunayan explained that if Al-Ahli push ahead with dismissing the Dutchman despite their difficult finances, they could find themselves placed under strict financial monitoring.

That is exactly what happened to Al-Nassr last summer. Placed under strict financial monitoring, they were able to sign only Portugal's Samu Costa from Spain's Real Mallorca.

Since taking charge of the Jeddah side, Pusic has overseen 18 matches. He has won 11, drawn two and lost five.

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