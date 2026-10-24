Joan Laporta took centre stage on Saturday evening. The Barcelona president was among the most prominent figures at the traditional Cuiné de la Fonteta banquet, held on the eve of the Clásico between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

According to Sport, Laporta sat at the same table as Enrique Riquelme, the former candidate for the Real Madrid presidency who lost out to Florentino Pérez.

Several prominent names from Spanish political and economic circles shared that table too. Among them were Juanma Moreno Bonilla, president of the regional government of Andalusia, Josep Oliu, president of Banco Sabadell, and Fernando López Miras, president of the Murcia region.

Sandro Rosell was there as well. The former Barcelona president approached Laporta to greet him during the meal.

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Over the years, the Cuiné de la Fonteta banquet has become one of the Catalan elite's most prominent social occasions, drawing a heavy turnout of figures from Madrid's economic and political power base.

Food aside, the occasion offers a space for networking and relationship-building between some of the most influential people in Spain.

What sets this gathering apart is the venue. It takes place at the private residence of businessman Luis Conde rather than a hotel or conference centre, lending the whole affair a more relaxed feel.

This time, the meeting between Laporta and Riquelme added a footballing edge to a day usually dominated by commercial and institutional ties.

All of it came on the eve of one of the most eagerly awaited matches of the season, with Barcelona and Real Madrid set to renew their rivalry and go toe to toe once more.