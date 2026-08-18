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Al-Ittihad v Al-Ahli Saudi: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

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Surprise: Kessié sacrifices money for Al-Ahly's rival!

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The Ivorian midfielder left "Al-Raqi" after three historic years

Franck Kessié is ready to take a pay cut to join Al-Ahli's fiercest rivals this summer. The Ivory Coast midfielder has left his old club behind.

Saudi journalist Sultan Al-Otaibi reports that Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli's traditional rivals, want to sign Kessié in the ongoing summer window as they hunt for a new midfielder.

Al-Ittihad have been linked with a string of midfielders, most notably Egyptian duo Emam Ashour and Marwan Attia alongside Moroccan pair Azzedine Ounahi and Sofyan Amrabat. So far, though, they have landed only Senegal's Dion Lopy.

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Speaking to the "Al-Arabiya" channels, Al-Otaibi explained that Al-Ittihad's management first showed their interest in the middle of last July, once they learned Kessié had failed to agree fresh terms with Al-Ahli.

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The Saudi journalist ended by confirming that the 29-year-old, should he join Al-Ittihad, will earn less than he pocketed at Al-Ahli over the past three years.

Kessié left Al-Ahli at the end of last season after three campaigns that delivered three titles. He led the team to back-to-back AFC Champions League Elite crowns, a first in the club's history, plus the Saudi Super Cup after a full nine-year absence.

Since departing, the Ivorian has been linked with a move to Juventus. Some reports pointed to Al-Ahli wanting him back before Al-Ittihad muscled their way into the deal.

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